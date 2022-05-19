Michael R. Moore’s fascination with Texas history began at an early age, so early that when other high school juniors were pursuing sports and fast cars, Michael was accepting an appointment to the local historical commission.
After graduating from the University of Texas in 1984, Michael brought his passion to Fort Bend County where he was offered a job running the Fort Bend Museum.
His efforts to seek out and preserve the county’s rich heritage earned him accolades over the year.
On Tuesday, he earned another.
The Fort Bend County Historical Commission presented its highest honor — the annual Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award — to the historian who is one of its past chairmen.
The 2022 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award ceremony was held on the south lawn of the historic Moore Home in Richmond, next to the Fort Bend Museum, two places where Moore spent much of his career.
Bryan McAuley, site manager for the San Felipe State Historical Site, and a member of the county historical commission, said Moore’s contribution to the collection and preservation of local history has been tremendous.
“For over 40 years Michael Rugeley Moore has discovered, explored, analyzed and shared fascinating stories of the past,” McAuley told the audience.
“His profound skills as a researcher, author, and interpreter have touched many. And they have made this county — deeply proud of its Texas roots and the history of the great state of Texas — significantly richer for his involvement.”
McAuley said he first met Moore in the summer of 2000.
“And, I assure you, he had already achieved more than enough as a local historian to stand before you and receive this honor today,” McAuley said.
“I was blown away by what his Fort Bend County Museum Association was achieving as a small preservation-focused non-profit. With a traditional county museum facility, the historic John Moore home, the George Ranch Historical Park and much more, this operation looked almost nothing like the small offerings I visited as the coordinator of the 28-county Texas Independence Trail Region.”
Michael has accomplished so much over the past decades, that McAuley warned the audience that it would take until the weekend to list them all.
Some of the highlights from a success career:
At 17, he accepted an appointment an appointment to the Bexar County Historical Commission.
As a college student, Michael was a contract editor for the National Register of Historic Places nominations for the Texas Historical Commission and worked for the Texas State Historical Association as well as served as archival assistant for the National Archives and Records Administration at the LBJ Library on the University of Texas campus.
Upon graduation in 1984, he came to work for the Fort Bend County Museum Association.
In 1992, Michael was asked by Texas Gov. George W. Bush to serve on the Stephen F. Austin Bicentennial Commission.
Michael has been recognized for his exemplary work by the Texas Historical Commission multiple times, and received the Nancy Hanks Award for Professional Excellence from the American Association of Museums in 1994.
He has served on numerous national museum projects and organizations, including time on the board of the Association of Living History, Farm and Agricultural Museums. Michael hosted the ALHFAM International Conference at the George Ranch in 1996.
Michael served as the inaugural chair for steering committee of the Texas Heritage Digitization Initiative in partnership with the Texas State Library and Archives — a project that continues to this day and provides significant research resources to scholars and historians around the state and nation.
He has served as a member of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 1984 and served as its chair from 2004-07.
Michael has served as an officer on the Richmond Historical District Commission.
“The history of Richmond and Fort Bend County was combustible fuel to Michael’s passion for the history of Austin’s Colony,” McAuley relayed to the audience.
“In his early years as museum director, the project of developing the George Ranch Historical Park in partnership with the George Foundation would prompt his 2001 master’s thesis in public history from the University of Houston that explored the first three generations of George Ranch operations and led to developing the most prominent public history attraction in the Houston region not named the San Jacinto Battleground.”
Since his retirement in 2006, Michael has continued to work on history and research projects.
“Much of his work has benefited the Texas Historical Commission and has resulted in the people of Texas having a public history offering at San Felipe de Austin that is a point of pride,” McAuley said.
From 2007-2014, Michael created significant research reports that have informed and structured the interpretive planning, exhibit design and public history programming that comprises San Felipe de Austin State Historical Site.
In 2021, Michael completed the outdoor Villa de Austin exhibit — representative buildings to help visitors engage one important lot in Austin’s headquarters town, McAuley said.
Presently, Michael is writing a book on the history of Austin’s Colony and early settlement of Southeast Texas.
“Its publication will be a lasting legacy reflecting the knowledge gained through his tenacity, his search for what can be known about the past, and his generosity in sharing the stories he has uncovered,” McAuley told the crowd.
“Michael has left a significant legacy in history’s sister-endeavor as well — as founder of the Fort Bend Archeological Society and funder/manager of the San Felipe Archeological Consortium which began exploring the extant archeology around the state historic site almost 20 years ago.”
Fort Bend County Judge KP George commended the Historical Commission for its ongoing efforts to educate the public about the county’s rich heritage.
“You were 17 when you were appointed to a historical commission? I don’t think I was thinking anything about history at age 17. But you had a passion and you still have a passion and you live your passion,” George told Moore.
“Because you did your part, and you are still doing your part, Fort Bend County is a better place and more people know about Fort Bend County.”
A very humble Moore thanked everyone in the audience for the kind words. He specifically thanked Bettye Anhaiser, who hired him in 1984 right out of college.
Michael thanked many people in the audience for their help in seeking out and preserving the history of Fort Bend County.
“I couldn’t have done it without you,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place, a wonderful group of people.”
He said the Historical Commission has had a tremendous influence on the county, and was proud to serve as its chair for a number of years.
“Nothing is more special about today than the namesake of the award,” he added. “Bert’s infectious enthusiasm was one of my great memories. He was so happy to do things and so excited and so willing and had just the kind of spirit you want in people. So, few things are more special than to have an award named after him.”
