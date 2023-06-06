It's Pride Month in the USA, a time for everyone to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Pride Month.
But on the first day of Pride Month, Lamar Consolidated ISD Trustee Jon Welch reminded his Facebook friends that it is OK to celebrate heterosexual relationships, too.
"I celebrate all the boyfriend-girlfriend relationships and male-female marriages throughout the world this month!," he said in his Facebook post. You're often lost in the noise of our culture. But Natural Law and undiluted Truth still call to us all. And I celebrate it here."
In his June 1 post, he concluded with: "Message me photos of you and your significant other. I'll post them here throughout the month. Happy June to you!
Welch's statement didn't sit well with other LCISD trustees.
School board President Mandi Bronsell responded with an "official statement" on Facebook:
"Dear Lamar CISD Community, As the President of the Lamar CISD School Board, I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to fostering learning and unity within our school district. In Lamar CISD, we firmly believe that every student, staff member, and family within our community deserves to be valued, respected, and included. We are committed to creating a learning environment that celebrates our students, promotes understanding, and fosters a sense of belonging for all. It is essential that our schools serve as an educational space where individuals from various backgrounds and perspectives can come together to learn, grow, and thrive. We believe that our differences make us stronger, and we are dedicated to providing opportunities for all members of our community to be heard, seen, and appreciated. A member of our school board made some recent remarks on social media that have sparked concern and conversation within our community. I want to be clear that the spirit and intent of the message do not reflect the collective view of the Lamar CISD Board of Trustees. Naturally, we encourage open and respectful dialogue within our school community. And we believe that meaningful conversations, respectful listening, and understanding differing perspectives are key to building unity and creating positive examples for our students. But words matter, and they should be used to encourage us in humility and service to all of our families and our students. As a district, we are committed to fostering an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and bias. We have policies and procedures in place to address and prevent any form of discrimination or exclusion. And, we are continuously reviewing and updating these policies to ensure they are comprehensive, fair, and effective. I want to assure you that our commitment to our educational mission is unwavering. We are here to serve all of our families, and we will continue to listen, learn, and improve to better serve the needs of our students and community. We value your feedback and encourage you to reach out to us with any ideas, concerns, or suggestions you may have. Together, we are building a school district that celebrates all of our people, fosters empathy and understanding, and prepares our students to become educated and engaged citizens of the world. Sincerely, Mandi Bronsell School Board President Lamar CISD."
