The wildly popular Little Miss and Mr. Contest at the Needville Harvest Fest begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Main Stage at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.

Eleven girls and nine boys will compete for the titles and crowns, and every contestant will receive a participation trophy.

Prior to the contest, the children will attend a luncheon at Bayou Boys restaurant, where they will visit with judges and be scored on speaking ability, personality, and interaction with their peers.

The contest will begin with emcee and Needville Elementary first-grade teacher Demi Singletary interviewing each candidate on stage, in front of a live audience.

At that time, the youngsters will again be scored on speaking ability and personality, with half of the total score coming from the luncheon and half from the stage contest.

Contestants must be age 5 or 6 by Oct. 15 of this year, and each is required to sell a minimum of $100 worth of raffle tickets. The child who sells the most tickets will receive an award.

Tickets are $10 and winners’ names will be drawn at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage. Winners need not be present.

