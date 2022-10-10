The wildly popular Little Miss and Mr. Contest at the Needville Harvest Fest begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Main Stage at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.
Eleven girls and nine boys will compete for the titles and crowns, and every contestant will receive a participation trophy.
Prior to the contest, the children will attend a luncheon at Bayou Boys restaurant, where they will visit with judges and be scored on speaking ability, personality, and interaction with their peers.
The contest will begin with emcee and Needville Elementary first-grade teacher Demi Singletary interviewing each candidate on stage, in front of a live audience.
At that time, the youngsters will again be scored on speaking ability and personality, with half of the total score coming from the luncheon and half from the stage contest.
Contestants must be age 5 or 6 by Oct. 15 of this year, and each is required to sell a minimum of $100 worth of raffle tickets. The child who sells the most tickets will receive an award.
Tickets are $10 and winners’ names will be drawn at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage. Winners need not be present.
First prize in the raffle is a 2022 John Deere 4x4 Gator, and second prize is a 2022 John Deere 48-inch, zero-turn lawn mower. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate, and a $250 gift certificate will be awarded for fourth prize and for fifth prize.
Hoping to be crowned 2022 Needville Harvest Fest Little Miss are: Briley Benge, daughter of Joey and Brittany Bange; Azalea Calderon, daughter of Roberto Calderon and Elizabeth Olvera; Magnolia Ernest, daughter of Justin and Cassidy Ernest; Sadie Slavinski, daughter of Caitlin Slavinski and Joseph Isenberg; Elizabeth Pelley, daughter of Dustn and LeAnn Pelley; Reagan Peoples, daughter of Chuck and Jaime Peoples; Brooklyn Pool, daughter of Ashley and Garret Pool; Rose Santibanez, daughter of Stephany and Jesus Santibanez; Jordyn Smith, daughter of Charity and Anthony Smith; Harper Wright, daughter of Erika and Chris Wright; and Brazos Zdunkewicz, daughter of Jason and Casey Zdunkewicz.
Vying for the title of 2022 Needville Harvest Fest Little Mr. are: A.J. Alvarez, son of Jojo and Brittney Alvarez; Owen Cook, son of Randy and Lauren Cook; Alexander Garza, son of Victoria and Nicholas Garza; Leonel Juarez, son of Leonel A. and Elsa Juarez; Lance Lattie, son of Chris Lattie and Crystal Lattie; Leland Lopez, son of Maria Lopez and Isaac Lopez; Will Luna, son of Willie and Leslie Luna and Jessica Rivas; Jackson Mahaney, son of Juli and Mike Mahaney; and Asher Rowe, son of Shelby and Sean Rowe.
