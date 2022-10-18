More than 1,500 people attended Saturday’s 38th annual Needville Harvest Festival, where winners were named in several contests.
Needville High School sophomore Magdalena Cooper, 16, was crowned 2022 Harvest Festival Queen in ceremonies held in the pavilion at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park. She is the daughter of Keith and Davina Cooper.
First runner-up is senior Molly Hackstedt, 17, who is also top ticket seller with 312 raffle tickets sold for a total of $3,120. Second runner-up is senior KayLynn Rieger, 17.
Cooper was crowned by 2021 Queen Bailey Vasquez and received a $1,000 scholarship.
Six contestants for the title visited with judges that morning and took the stage at 3 p.m. to be interviewed by Master of Ceremonies Dustin Vacek in front of a live audience.
Half of the candidates’ scores were based on their interaction with the judges and half on their stage presence.
Queen contestants sold a total of 1,268 raffle tickets, equaling $12,680.
Little Miss and Mr. named
The crowd-favorite Little Miss and Mr. Contest took place at 1:30 p.m., with Little Miss Reagan Peoples and Little Mr. A.J. Alvarez crowned in the process.
Peoples is the daughter of Chuck and Jamie Peoples, and Alvarez is the son of Jojo and Brittany Alvarez.
Top ticket seller is Brazos Zdunkewicz, daughter of Jason and Casey Zdunkewicz, with 171 raffle tickets sold for a total of $1,710.
The 11 girls and nine boys who participated in the contest sold a total of 1,160 tickets equaling $11,600. Each contestant received a participation trophy.
Prior to the contest, the children attended a luncheon at where they visited with judges and were scored on speaking ability, personality, and interaction with their peers.
The contest featured emcee and Needville Elementary first-grade teacher Demi Singletary interviewing each candidate on stage, in front of a large crowd.
At that time, the youngsters were again scored on speaking ability and personality, with half of their total scores coming from the luncheon and half from the stage contest.
First-place in the Youth Division of the Talent Contest was awarded to the Wizard of Oz twirling group from Lacey’s Ladybugs.
Portraying Dorothy was Savannah Warncke, with Brazos Zdunkewicz as the Tin Man, Payton Zapalac as the Scarecrow, Aria Lopez as the Cowardly Lion and Gavin Warncke as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Kyleigh LaRoche, also a student of Lacey’s Ladybugs School of Twirling, won second place for her routine to “Lollipop” and “Sugar, Sugar”.
The rock band Believers took first place in the Adult Category, winning a $50 Amazon gift card for their accomplishment.
The three-piece group consists of Tommy Biamonte on lead guitar and vocals, Dan Dobelmann on bass guitar and Eric Fountain on drums.
Winners of the top prize in the Needville Harvest Fest raffle drawing are Thomas and Heidi Danford, who took home the 2022 John Deere 4x4 Gator.
The second prize of a 2022 John Deere 48-inch, zero-turn lawn mower was won by Andrea Ferguson.
Carlee Pace is the winner of the third-place prize of a $500 gift certificate.
A $250 gift certificate was awarded for fourth prize and for fifth prize, with Perri LaPointe and Christina Marin as those winners, respectively.
The drawing took place at 7 p.m. on the festival’s main stage and winners were not required to be present.
Each queen candidate was required to sell a minimum of 50 raffle tickets, and each Little Miss and Mr. contestant was required to sell at least 10.
Each Little Miss and Mr. contestant must sell at least 10 raffle tickets, with the competitor who sells the most receiving an award.
About a dozen youngsters participated in the 2022 Harvest Festival Fun Run, which started at 7 a.m. Saturday at Needville Elementary School.
Needville High School social studies teacher Adam Kohleffel served as chair of the event and presented the winners with trophies on the main stage at the Harvest Fest later that morning.
Third-grader Savannah Reneau captured first place, with another third-grader, Brenner Zdunkewicz, in second place and second-grader Juan DeLeon, third.
Kohleffel said this marked the first time in a few years that a female won the event, an accomplishment of which Reneau was proud.
The 3K race takes place around the playground at Needville Elementary.
Trophies were awarded to winners in numerous categories of the Needville Harvest Fest Car Show.
Best In Show went to Kevin Hebert for his 1983 Chevy C30; Best Paint was Hago Chuchian’s 1957 Chevy Convertible; Best Engine was Craig Fashner’s 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner; Best Original was awarded to Tomas Cardenas for his 1965 Mustang; Best Custom went to Todd Douget’s 1962 Austin Healey; and Best 4x4 was Jason Trembath’s 1984 GMC Truck.
In the Hot Rod category, first place was awarded to Larry Loesch’s 1931 Ford Coupe, with Harry Bodle taking second place for his 1930 Ford Sedan.
Larry Loesch’s and Brooke McAnally’s 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 took first place among Classics, with Raymond Rodriguez’s 1958 Chevy Bel Air in second place.
For Muscle Cars, Bill Mehling’s 1969 Mach 1 won first place, and Pete Rodriguez’s 1971 Chevelle took second place.
In the Modern American division, Edgar Hernandez’s 2015 Corvette Stingray won top honors, with Korey Korthauer 1990 Z28 Camaro in second place.
Cullen Brady’s 2017 Dodge 2500 won first place in the Lifted category, with second place going to Matt McAnally for his 2019 Ford F-250.
All-Out Offroad’s 2010 Freightliner captured first place in the Truck division, and Jason Thrasher’s 1972 Ford F-250 took second place.
The Overall Champions for the 2022 Needville Harvest Fest Barbecue Cook-Off are Big Papa’s BBQ, and the team of Smokin’ Wild Hogs won the Showmanship Trophy.
In the Beef Brisket category, first place went to Getting’ It and Got ’Em Cookers, with: It’s Rigged Cookers, second; Just for Fun Cookers, third; Lucky Butt Cookers, fourth; Smokin’ Wild Hogs, fifth; and Brothers BBQ, sixth.
Brew Dawg captured first place in the Chicken category, with: Big Papa’s BBQ, second; Trammel Cookers, third; Einstein Cookers, fourth; Hot Off the Grill, fifth; and Hot Damn Cookers, sixth.
Einstein Cookers won first place in the Dutch Oven category, with: Getting’ It and Got ’Em, second; Shrek and Donkey, third; Brothers BBQ, fourth; Outcast Cookers, fifth; and Bottoms Up Cookers, sixth.
In the Fajitas category, It’s Rigged Cookers were awarded first place, with: Crack Shack BBQ, second; Hot Damn Cookers, third; Einstein Cookers, fourth; Getting’ It and Got ’Em Cookers, fifth; and .08 & Over, sixth.
BBQ Junkies captured first place in the Ribs category, with Hott Off the Grill, second; Big Papa’s BBQ, third; Bottoms Up Cookers, fourth; Smokin’ Wild Hogs, fifth; and Backwoods Cookers, sixth.
The award for Best Margarita went to Barnyard Cookers, with Up in Smoke in third place. The Barbecue Cook-off organizers were unable to locate the name of the second-place team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.