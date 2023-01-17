The Fort Bend County Parks & Recreation Department held its second annual Jr. Reelin’ fishing tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Jones Creek Park. Over 140 kids registered to fish in the tournament, almost twice as many as registered the first year. Kids competed by age groups. Of those who competed this year, 35 caught fish and over 100 bass, catfish, crappie and trout were reeled in and released.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.