Lillie M. Wine, a life long resident of Richmond died onTuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 93. On December 21, 1975 she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Houston, Texas .
Lillie is survived by her son Tommy Green of Antelope, California; Emma Sykes, Roy Green and Brenda Buford of Richmond; Raymond Green of Houston; Allen Green of Needville and Clarence Wine of Porter, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lakemont Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, December 17, at 2:00 p.m.
