The Fort Bend County Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will sponsor a free program on native Texas snakes from 7-9 p.m. April 6, at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
Amber Leung will lead the discussion.
She’ll have plenty of snakes on hand for visitors to see up close and personal.
Socializing and refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program also will be presented on Zoom.
“With the spring season comes our native reptiles emerging out of brumation,” Leung said. “Whether you love them or fear them, our native snakes are on the job of pest control in our communities.”
Leung will bust myths about the native snake species of the Gulf Coast region and share rarely-seen up-close portraits of these beneficial creatures. Join her and fellow master naturalists for proven snake identification tips, must-know information on envenomations from medical experts, stories of field research, and venomous snake relocations, plus live snakes in a safe and supportive environment for all levels of comfort.
Leung is currently an environmental educator and staff naturalist for Houston Audubon, where she teaches all ages how to make their homes part of a bird-friendly community and is also a co-coordinator for Team Houston-Galveston of the 2023 City Nature Challenge.
