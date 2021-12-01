Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present an online local-history program, “A Brief History of the San Antonio & Aransas Pass Railroad,” on Monday, Dec.13.
This video presentation will be pre-recorded so that it can be viewed at any time after the scheduled date. In this video episode in FBCL’s “Genealogy & Local History” series, Daniel Sample will talk about the history of the San Antonio & Aransas Pass Railroad, otherwise known as the SAP or SAAP. Near Simonton, Texas, where FM 1093 crosses the Brazos River, there is an abandoned railroad bridge.
This bridge was once part of the San Antonio & Aransas Pass Railroad, chartered in 1884. The last section in Fort Bend County ended operation in 1998.
Learn about the beginnings of the company, its decline, and what (if any) plans were in place for the section of track that includes the bridge over the Brazos River. Presented by FBCL’s Genealogy & Local History Department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the video can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us -- by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the programs on the date listed.
Anyone interested in more local-history or genealogy resources is encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.
