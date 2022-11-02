Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free programs -- Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks – for preschool and school-aged children every month. Because of elections and holidays, the library will have an abbreviated schedule of children’s programs in November.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10:15-10:45 a.m., in the Meeting Room. The themes for Family Story Time in November are as follows:
· Nov. 2 and 3 – NO PROGRAMS because of elections
· Nov. 9 and 10 – NO PROGRAMS because of elections
· Nov. 24 – LIBRARY CLOSED
Pajama Night Story Time will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 ONLY, from 6-6:30 p.m., in the Meeting Room. The theme is “Farm.”
The After-School Break -- crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 -- takes place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, from 4:15-5 p.m., in the Puppet Theater. The schedule of activities is as follows:
Nov. 8 – Game Day & Coloring Activity
The “Creative Connection: Cookies & Colors” program -- for students in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on Monday, Nov. 21, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., in the Game Room in the Middle Grades department on the second floor. Enjoy a “color-filled” time of art, crafts, and cookies, while making picture frames and paper collages. Participants will also have an opportunity to create new, never-before-seen paint colors!
Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
