LIBRARY STAFF PREPARE FOR MOVE TO NEW FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library closed permanently in May, and library staff are now busily preparing for the move to the new Fulshear Branch Library later this summer.
“We are very excited to begin this final phase of moving into the new Fulshear Branch Library,” says Library Director Clara Russell. “The new library is considerably larger than the old library, with many, many new amenities that could not be accommodated at the old library.”
Library users will enjoy much more room and a larger collection in the new Fulshear Branch Library, which will feature warm, welcoming spaces, natural lighting, an outdoor patio, a computer lab, study rooms, and much more. Children will be delighted with the interactive gaming table in the Youth Department, as well as with whimsical musical elements nearby.
“The new, bigger Fulshear Branch Library will definitely be in a better position to meet the needs of the growing communities of Fulshear. We are working to make it simply fabulous, with features that we hope the community will love!” says Russell.
When the new Fulshear Branch Library opens later this summer, visitors will be greeted by familiar faces from the old library, along with many new faces as well. Library staff members are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the community to the new location and introducing everyone to all the wonderful new features.
FBCL staff have been preparing for the move by ordering books and computer equipment for the new library. The existing collection will be augmented by many new materials that have been purchased specifically for the new Fulshear Branch Library.
Fulshear Branch Library Manager Chaya Satish and her staff will also be busy boxing up materials from the old library in preparation for the move, as well.
“There are thousands of materials in the old library that will be moved to the new library, so a considerable amount of organization is needed to move an entire collection to a new building and set up shelves, books, and computers,” says Satish. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work diligently to prepare the new library for a grand opening later this summer.”
While waiting for the new Fulshear Branch Library to open, library users are encouraged to utilize the programs and services at other FBCL locations, such as the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy), George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond), and the Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).
Additional summer youth programs will be offered at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and George Memorial Library in Richmond to accommodate families visiting from the Fulshear area.
Fulshear-area families may continue to participate in FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge. Online registration continues through August 31. Prizes can be collected from any FBCL location.
Anyone needing meeting space is encouraged to reserve a room at one of Fort Bend County Libraries’ other branches in the area.
“We want to remind everyone that they still have access to many library resources online 24/7,” says Russell. “The library’s resources that can be accessed through FBCL’s website – such as the databases, Homework Help, Ask-a-Librarian chat, OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla movies and music, and other online services – will still be available from any computer outside the library that has an Internet connection.”
Construction of the new Fulshear Branch Library is the final phase of a $19.8-million bond referendum approved by voters in November 2015, which included $13.4 million for a new library to be built on the north side of the county. The new Fulshear Branch Library is located off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093; a date has not yet been set for the opening.
“The area served by the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library has grown and changed considerably since the library was originally built in 1998,” says Russell. “When the library was first built, it was designed to meet the needs of the community at that time. No one could have imagined how much Fulshear would grow in such a relatively short time!”
For more information, see FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.