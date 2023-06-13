LIBRARY STAFF PREPARE FOR MOVE TO NEW FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY

Getting ready for the big move are Fulshear library staff, from left, Marilyn McPheron, Rachel Ripple, Chaya Satish, Chidiogo Nwokiki and Christy McCain.

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library closed permanently in May, and library staff are now busily preparing for the move to the new Fulshear Branch Library later this summer.

“We are very excited to begin this final phase of moving into the new Fulshear Branch Library,” says Library Director Clara Russell. “The new library is considerably larger than the old library, with many, many new amenities that could not be accommodated at the old library.”

Library users will enjoy much more room and a larger collection in the new Fulshear Branch Library, which will feature warm, welcoming spaces, natural lighting, an outdoor patio, a computer lab, study rooms, and much more. Children will be delighted with the interactive gaming table in the Youth Department, as well as with whimsical musical elements nearby.

“The new, bigger Fulshear Branch Library will definitely be in a better position to meet the needs of the growing communities of Fulshear. We are working to make it simply fabulous, with features that we hope the community will love!” says Russell.

When the new Fulshear Branch Library opens later this summer, visitors will be greeted by familiar faces from the old library, along with many new faces as well. Library staff members are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the community to the new location and introducing everyone to all the wonderful new features.

FBCL staff have been preparing for the move by ordering books and computer equipment for the new library. The existing collection will be augmented by many new materials that have been purchased specifically for the new Fulshear Branch Library.

Fulshear Branch Library Manager Chaya Satish and her staff will also be busy boxing up materials from the old library in preparation for the move, as well.

