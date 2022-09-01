LIBRARY’S SENIOR SERIES FOCUSES ON LONG-TERM CARE BENEFITS IN SEPTEMBER

Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will present “Understanding Long-Term Care Benefits” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members -- on Friday, September 16, beginning at 10:30 am, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will be joined by a panel of experts who will explain the differences between Medicare, Medicaid, long-term care insurance, veteran benefits, and life-care options. Gain a better understanding about what each type of benefit covers (or does not cover).
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.