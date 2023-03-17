In recognition of Women’s History Month, the “Reel Talk” film series at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will feature a documentary about the history of women in spaceflight on Monday, March 27, beginning at 6:00 pm, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
The film to be shown is Mercury 13, a documentary about a group of women pilots screened for spaceflight in the 1960s, but who never flew in space. This film is rated TV-PG.
The screening will be followed by a brief discussion of the film and its topics, including spaceflight, aviation, sexism, and women’s history.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this screening.
The movie screening is free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
