In recognition of Earth Day, the “Reel Talk” film series at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will feature a documentary about “the transformative power of parenting” on Monday, May 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
The film to be shown is Judith Helfand’s Love & Stuff. With gallows humor and lots of heart, this multigenerational love story ultimately asks: What do we really need to leave our children?
The documentary explores topics such as: motherhood, grief, identity, family responsibility, adoption, and end-of-life care. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS www.pbs.org/pov.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this screening.
The movie screening is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
