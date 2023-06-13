The “Reel Talk” film series at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will feature a documentary about entrepreneurship on Monday, June 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
The film to be shown is Own the Room: Changing the World One Big Idea at a Time. This documentary shares the stories of five students, from disparate corners of the planet, who take their big ideas to one of the world’s most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions to earn the Global Student Entrepreneur Award.
Each student has overcome immense obstacles -- from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest -- to pursue their dreams. Hear about the obstacles each overcomes on their journey to bring their ideas to the world stage.
The documentary explores topics such as: entrepreneurship, management, economics, and overcoming adversity.
This National Geographic film, which is rated TV-PG, is available in FBCL’s Access Video on Demand digital collection and is being shown publicly with permission from Infobase.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this screening.
The movie screening is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
