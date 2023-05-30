Adults and teens (age 14 and up) who enjoy the challenge of completing jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, or Sudoku, are invited to the Albert George Branch Library’s Puzzle Club that will meet on Tuesday, June 6, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
Take a relaxing break and meet others who enjoy puzzles of all types. Work on a group jigsaw-puzzle project, or tackle a crossword puzzle alone. Never tried Sudoku? Discover tips on how to conquer it!
The club is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850).
