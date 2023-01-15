The next meeting of the University Branch Library’s Podcast Club will take place on Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 6:00 pm, in Meeting Room 2 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus. The theme for the month is “New Year, New You.”
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to meet to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on the University Branch Library’s online calendar on the Fort Bend County Libraries website.
The playlist of podcasts from which to choose in January includes:
“Scientifically Proven Ways to be Happier” – Life Kit: Health, 15 m. We could all use a little boost these days. Laurie Santos, who teaches a class on the science of happiness at Yale University, shares her advice.
“How Meditation Helps Us Become Better at Life” – The Mindvalley Podcast with Vishen, 24 m. Emily Fletcher, the Founder of Ziva Meditation, uses real-life examples and humorous anecdotes to prove that the 3 M’s of wellbeing are a powerful way to reduce stress, heal past wounds, and enable one to live a happier and more fulfilling life. Emily shares how her personal story led her to develop a meditation practice, which resulted in her founding one of today’s most successful meditation schools. She explains how mindfulness, meditation, and manifesting are different, and how — when used in combination — they can help people become good at life.
“Need to Make a Change in Your Life? Behavioral Science Can Help” – Life Kit, 18 m. When’s the best time to start a new habit? What makes some stick, while others fall by the wayside? Behavioral scientist Katy Milkman’s new book, How to Change, breaks down the research about how to leverage human nature instead of working against it to achieve goals.
