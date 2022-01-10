The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place online on Thursday, Jan. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for the month is “True Crime.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
• “Criminal Warning Signs in Childhood” – Con Artists (18 minutes). Hear about criminal warning signs in childhood. What acts did criminals perform in their childhood that may have pointed to their future murders in adulthood? Take a closer look using clips from shows across the Parcast Network. Clips featured: Serial Killers: The Candyman Pt. 1, Crimes of Passion: Larry Swartz Pt. 1, Villains: Richard Kuklinski.
• “Why Are Women True Crime’s Bloodthirstiest Fans?” – Stuff Mom Never Told You (40 minutes). Whether in print or on television, true crime draws its largest audience from women. Investigate why in this classic episode.
• “MFM Guest Host Picks #1: Steven Ray Morris” – My Favorite Murder (55 minutes). Guest host Steven Ray Morris — MFM audio engineer and host of The Purrrcast --discusses the stories of Selena (Episode 32) and The Lady of the Dunes (Episode 133).
• “Ten Thousand Feet in the Air” – Criminal (33 minutes). On the afternoon of June 23rd, 1972, Martin McNally walked into the St. Louis airport with a wig, a sawed-off rifle, and a plan.
•“Gnome Sweet Gnome” – Excuse Me, That’s Illegal (31 minutes). Dive into the sleazy, sinister world of garden gnomes.
The Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
