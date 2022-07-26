The next meeting of the University Branch Library’s Online Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, August 18, beginning at 6:00 pm. The theme for the month is “The Great Outdoors.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to meet online to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar of Virtual events on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
“Nature Tourism in Texas” – Under the Texas Sky, 15 m.
“Back to the Land; How a Prescription for Nature Could Make Us Healthier” – The Current, 23 m.
“America’s Best Idea?” – Out There, 43 m. (listeners can stop listening at 35 minutes in)
“How Rewilding Works” – Stuff You Should Know, 46 m.
