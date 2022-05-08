The next meeting of the University Branch Library’s Online Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, May 19, beginning at 6:00 pm. The theme for the month is “Secrets.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar of Virtual events on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
“The Secret Life of Secrets” – Hidden Brain, 48 m. It is human nature to hide parts of ourselves that produce shame or anxiety. We tend to skip over details that could change how others perceive us. But no matter how big or small our secret, it will often weigh on our minds, and not for the reasons you might expect. In this podcasat, hear psychologist Michael Slepian talk about the costs of secret keeping.
“Do You Want to Hear a Secret?” – TC After Dark, 35 m. In this episode, Frank Warren, founder and curator of the PostSecret Project, discusses the millions of secrets he has kept and what it means to let them go.
“Keeping Secrets” – TED Radio Hour, 10 m. (start at 0:14:45 and stop at 0:25:20). Who should get to keep secrets, and who should demand to know them? In this episode, TED speakers talk about the damage secrets can do, and the shifting roles we play when we keep or share them.
“Little White Lie” – Family Secrets, 27 m. What if, as a child born into a white Jewish family, anytime someone remarked about your skin color, a story was told about a distant Sicilian grandfather? Even if it was obvious that wasn’t the whole story? Lacey Schwartz talks about what it is like to live in an alternate universe of knowing-not knowing your own secret.
“National Secrets/Whisper Gallery” – The Secret Room, 25 m. Explore the nature of government secrets and visit the Whisper Gallery in NYC.
“I Secretly Recorded My Boyfriend” – The Secret Room, 37 m. Jo hopes her boyfriend never discovers that she records him. Because if he did, the world she’s constructed with those recordings would collapse in an instant.
“Secret Staircases” – 99% Invisible, 10 m. Wherever there is sufficient demand to move between two points of differing elevation, there are stairs. In some hilly neighborhoods of California — if you know where to look — you’ll find public, outdoor staircases.
The Online Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
