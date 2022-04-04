The next meeting of the University Branch Library’s Online Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, April 21, beginning at 6:00 pm. In recognition of Earth Day in April, the theme for the month is “Save the Oceans.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar of Virtual events on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
“Turning Plastic Ocean Waste into Activewear” – Business with Purpose, 31 m. By the year 2050, it is estimated that there will be as much plastic in the ocean as there are fish. The industrial fishing industry actually generates a staggering 10% of this waste in the form of abandoned fish nets and fishing gear -- approximately 640,000 tons each year. It is estimated that 46% of the plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch comes from fishing gear alone. In this episode, hear how Hannah Tomita tackles the problem of ocean plastic in a really unique way. Tomita is the founder and designer of Kaira Active; all of their products are made out of recycled fishnets and fishing gear.
“Emily Penn: The Root Causes and Effects of Ocean Plastic Pollution” – Green Dreamer, 36 m. In this podcast episode, Emily Penn sheds light on why people in developed countries can't just look at the primary sources of ocean plastic pollution stemming from 'developing countries' and feel that this absolves us of responsibility; the known and unknown health impacts of chronic exposure to plastic bits and their associated chemicals; and more. Penn is an ocean advocate and skipper who's spent the last decade exploring plastic pollution from the tropics to the Arctic.
“Friendly Floatees” – Stuff You Should Know, 13 m. In 1992 more than 28,000 rubber ducks got loose in the ocean and began a decades-long experiment in oceanography.
“Act Like an Activist” – Break Some Dishes, 50 m.
Actor/activist Petrice Jones set out to change the plastic-bottle industry by creating a re-usable water bottle that could be handed out on film sets, instead of plastic ones. He started The One Movement -- every One Bottle purchased removes 44lb/20kg of low-grade ocean waste (equivalent to 2,000 single-use plastic bottles) and converts it into the raw materials needed to create a house, which he then builds. These are donated to the homeless waste collectors who clean up our waterways. So, not only does One Movement try to provide an alternative to plastic water bottles, it actually is removing ocean waste and impacting the social issues it causes.
“Ocean Swimming… in Plastic Pollution” – The Pod: Ocean Swimming, 44 m.
Dr. Jennifer Lavers is a Research Scientist at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies at the University of Tasmania. She is a marine eco-toxicologist with expertise in tropical and temperate seabird ecology, plastic pollution (marine debris), invasive species management, and fisheries by-catch. Her research examines how marine apex predators, such as seabirds, act as sentinels of ocean health, and focuses on pollutants of aquatic ecosystems such as plastic, heavy metals, Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and radionuclides. She is also very interested in science and conservation outreach.
· “Garbage Patches: How Gyres Take Our Trash Out to Sea,” NOAA Ocean Podcast, 10 m. Discover how the gyres that circulate our ocean waters also accumulate plastics. Find out what a garbage patch is and isn't, and what we can do about this ocean-sized problem.
The Online Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
