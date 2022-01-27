The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place online on Thursday, February 17, beginning at 6:00 pm. The theme for the month is “Flower Power.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
· “How Do Flowers Know When to Bloom” – CrowdScience (32 minutes). Why and when plants blossom is about more than just early cold spells and wet weather.
“Floriography: The Victorian Language of Flowers, an Interview with Jessica Roux” – Dressed: The History of Fashion (45 minutes). Daffodils for your unrequited love, lavender for your sworn enemy. Author and illustrator Jessica Roux discusses how the Victorians used the symbolism of flowers as a means of communication.
“Were Tulips Really the Bitcoin of the 1600s?” – Ridiculous History (37 minutes). In the 1600s, residents of the Dutch Republic were -- according to the story -- absolutely bonkers for tulips. A market sprang up around the tulip trade, and people began paying in advance for tulip bulbs, negotiating increasingly extravagant financial agreements and, in some cases, even using tulips as currency. This Tulipmania is often presented as the first economic boom and bust... but how accurate is that claim? What really happened?
“The Hidden Costs of Valentine’s Day Flowers” – Stuff Mom Never Told You (45 minutes). As Valentine's Day approaches, so to do the roses. Where do Valentine's bouquets come from? What's it like for women working in the flower industry?
“Texas Wildflowers” – Come and Take It (21 minutes). If road trips in Texas in the spring are known for anything, it is the vast swaths of glorious color that line the shoulders and medians, from bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes to sunflowers and foxglove. Hear some of the fascinating stories behind Texas Wildflowers.
“Inside the World of Wildlife Trafficking (part two)” – Science Weekly (22 minutes). In the second look at wildlife crime, Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield from the Guardian’s age of extinction project look at another victim: orchids. Why are they valued so highly? And how are they being protected?
The Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.