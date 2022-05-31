The next meeting of the University Branch Library’s Online Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 6:00 pm. The theme for the month is “Animal Minds.” A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.
Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.
A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar of Virtual events on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:
“How to Talk to Animals (and Know What They’re Saying Back)” – WSJ’s The Future of Everything, 29 m. What if we could alert whales to stay away from oil spills? Or hear from dolphins directly when they want treats? Seamless conversation between animals and humans is still a far-off goal. But scientists think that machine-learning tools could open the door to communication with marine mammals.
“Dr. Doolittle” – Flash Forward, 59 m. This podcast tackles the age-old question: what if animals could talk? Or, more precisely, what if we could actually understand what animals are saying?
“Animal Minds” – Radiolab, 59 m. In this hour of Radiolab, stories of cross-species communication. When we gaze into the eyes of a wild animal, or even a beloved pet, can we ever really know what they might be thinking? Is it naive to assume they are experiencing something close to human emotions? Or is it ridiculous to assume that they aren’t feeling something like that? We get the story of a rescued whale that may have found a way to say thanks, ask whether dogs feel guilt, and wonder if a successful predator may have fallen in love with a photographer.
“Anthropomorphic” – TED Radio Hour, 13 m. (only listen to the first segment, which ends at 0:13:00) Do animals grieve? Do they have language or consciousness? For a long time, scientists resisted the urge to look for human qualities in animals. This hour, TED speakers explore how that is changing.
“Nonhuman Animal Prodigies & Psychic Pets!” – F.A.C.T.S., 30 m. Learn about octopodes, the difficulties of being interred with one's companion animals, and the etymology of curd.
The Online Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
