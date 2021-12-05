The Culinary Book Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will meet online on Wednesday, Dec. 15, beginning at 1:30 pm. The theme of the month is “Cookies.”
This videoconference will be live-streamed in real time via Webex; it will NOT be in person at the library.
This virtual meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register. To register online, go to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
