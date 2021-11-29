The Culinary Book Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will meet online on Wednesday, December 15, beginning at 1:30 pm. The theme of the month is “Cookies.”
This videoconference will be live-streamed in real time via Webex; it will NOT be in person at the library.
The Culinary Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month, and different cooking genres are explored each month. Cooking enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels – from beginners to advanced -- are invited to join. Share tips, get ideas, and enjoy the camaraderie of other individuals who have an interest in cooking and good cuisine!
This virtual meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register. To register online, go to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.