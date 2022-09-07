In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will host a special presentation “The Chicano Squad: HPD’s Hispanic Murder Investigation Team” on Saturday, September 24, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Dr. Natalie Garza, a professor of U.S. History and Mexican American Studies at Houston Community College, will talk about the Houston Police Department’s Chicano Squad, which was formed in 1979. The group consisted of a small group of Spanish-speaking patrol officers who were trained to serve as translators in the field, helping the police department to close the growing number of unsolved crimes in Houston’s barrios.
The group cleared 40 homicides by the end of 1979. The officers earned recognition by the National Latino Peace Officers Association in 1997, after solving 91% of the cases they had been assigned.
A professor of humanities at Houston Community College, Dr. Garza has a doctorate degree in history, with a focus on Latin American and Mexican American history.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
