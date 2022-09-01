Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department will present a Family-History Research class, “Navigating the FamilySearch Internet Genealogy Service,” on Saturday, September 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
The FamilySearch Internet Genealogy Service contains information compiled by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide for more than 100 years. It is the largest genealogy organization in the world. Those attending this class will learn how to navigate through the FamilySearch website and make the most effective use of the information it provides.
The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Genealogy and Local History Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
