Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives?
Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two programs in November to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Family-History Research: U.S. Census Records” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab. Library staff from the Genealogy and Local History Department will show the beginning family researcher how to trace family history using census records from 1790 to 1950, which may contain information such as family members’ names, birthplace of parents, professions, military service, and other details that were significant during different periods. Special census records – such as the 1890 Veteran Census, as well as the Slave, Mortality, and Indian schedules – will also be discussed.
The class “Using & Finding Historic Newspapers for Genealogy” will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab. Learn how to find and search archived editions of historic newspapers to discover details about the daily lives of people in the past.
The classes are free and open to the public.
Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required.
To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.