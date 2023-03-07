Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two programs in March to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Genealogy 101” will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. In this introductory program, beginning family-history researchers will learn how to start their research. Library staff will provide a basic introduction to many of the resources that are available to the beginning genealogical researcher in FBCL’s Genealogy and Local History department. Items that will be introduced include print resources, materials that are available on microfilm, and basic online tools such as the Ancestry.com and Heritage Quest USA databases. Learn how to fill out basic genealogical forms and organize one’s research.
The class “Family-History Research: Genealogy Online” will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. Learn more about some of the online resources that are available for family-history research, including FamilySearch.org, HeritageQuest, and FindaGrave.com. Tips and strategies for a more efficient Internet search will also be demonstrated.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
