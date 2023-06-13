Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two programs in June to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Family-History Research: Beginning African-American Genealogy” will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
Daniel Sample, manager of the Genealogy and Local History department, will discuss many of the resources that are available to family-history researchers, with special focus on tools to help individuals who are researching African-American family histories.
Get tips on how to extend family-history research into the years before the American Civil War took place. Learn more about Heritage Quest’s “Freedmen’s Bureau Records” database, which contains records from 1865-1871. This resource is an index to Freedmen’s Savings and Trust Company’s registers of signatures of depositors, and it contains information such as the names of depositors, names of employers and plantations, names of family members, and place of birth.
Print resources, items that are available on microfilm, and other online resources, such as the Ancestry.com database, will also be discussed.
The class “Family-History Research: American Civil War Records” will take place on Wednesday, June 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
Find out how to search for U.S. Civil-War ancestors by using databases, websites, and military records. Learn how and where to obtain copies of compiled service records and pensions for both Union and Confederate soldiers.
