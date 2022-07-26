Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two “Family-History Research” programs in August to help the beginning genealogist discover their roots.
The class “Family-History Research: Genealogy 101” will take place on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
In this introductory program, beginning family-history researchers will learn how to start their research. Carol Beauchamp will provide a basic introduction to many of the resources that are available to the beginning genealogical researcher in FBCL’s Genealogy and Local History department. Items that will be introduced include print resources, materials that are available on microfilm, and basic online tools such as the Ancestry.com and Heritage Quest USA databases. Learn how to fill out basic genealogical forms, and receive a tour of the Genealogy and Local History Department.
On Saturday, August 27, Daniel Sample will present “Family-History Research: Deed Records” beginning at 10:30 am, in the Computer Lab.
A record of the transfer or sale of property between people, deed records can help fill in the gaps in one’s family history by indicating family relationships, giving specific information on where and when one’s ancestors lived in a location, and providing insight into their economic status. Because deeds dealt with property and money, they often go further back and contain more information than many other sources. A deed can lead to other sources of information and provide the names of friends as well as family members.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
Those who are interested in more local-history or genealogy resources, are encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.