Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from?
Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Library staff will present two programs in April to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Family-History Research: Introduction to Ancestry.com” will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab.
Library staff will provide an introduction to the family-history research resources that are available in the Ancestry.com database.
Learn how to get results tracing family history by using this helpful online resource. Tips and strategies for a more efficient search will be demonstrated.
The class “Family-History Research: Records of the War of 1812” will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab.
