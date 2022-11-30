Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from?
Are you curious about their military service or daily lives?
Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two programs in December to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Family-History Research: Genealogy Online” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab. Learn more about some of the online resources that are available for family-history research, including FamilySearch.org, HeritageQuest, and FindaGrave.com.
Tips and strategies for a more efficient Internet search will also be demonstrated.
The class “Finding Your Female Ancestors” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab.
Female ancestors can sometimes be more difficult to trace since census records often focused on the male head-of-household, and women often had name changes.
