Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Library staff will present two programs in January to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search.
The class “Family-History Research: Finding Death Records” will take place on Wednesday, January 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. Learn how to use various databases to discover someone’s death date, burial information, and probate records. Information on obtaining obituaries, pension records, and death certificates will also be discussed.
The class “Family-History Research: Free Websites You Probably Don’t Use” will take place on Saturday, January 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. Learn about free online resources that people do not commonly consider when looking for genealogical information.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
