Learn how to use the online genealogy resource, Ancestry.com, on Wednesday, June 22, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Daniel Sample, manager of FBCL’s Genealogy and Local History department, will provide an introduction to the family-history-research resources that are available on the Ancestry.com genealogy website. Learn how to search the database of information and evaluate the results. Tips and strategies for a more efficient search will be demonstrated. Sample will also talk about some of the other services that Ancestry.com offers.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
