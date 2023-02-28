Fort Bend County Libraries will have an educational series focusing on “Ancient Civilizations” this spring. The next program in the series, “Ancient Civilizations: Indus Valley,” will take place at George Memorial Library on Saturday, March 18, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about the agricultural civilization of the Indus Valley, which had the largest geographical extent and population of any ancient civilization. Located in the northwestern portion of the Indian subcontinent (present-day Pakistan), the Indus Valley civilization attained greater urban achievements than any other ancient civilization, establishing superior city-planning, water distribution, drainage, and standardization.
An assistant professor of architecture at Prairie View A&M University, Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for more than 20 years. She has practiced as an architect in the United States, England, Scotland, Jordan, and Pakistan. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.
The series will continue at the Sugar Land Branch in April with a program on Greece.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
