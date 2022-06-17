LIBRARY PRESENTS “THE AZTEC PRINCESS” BILINGUAL FABLE FOR CHILDREN

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a special storytelling performance for children, “The Aztec Princess,” on Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 2:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Presented by Express Children’s Theatre, “The Aztec Princess” is a bilingual Mexican fable told by a time-traveling princess. In this interactive storytelling adventure, the Aztec Princess tells two classic fables – one about making good choices and another about stranger danger – while teaching English and Spanish vocabulary along the way.
Express Children’s Theatre is a multicultural theatre company that has been creating and performing work for children and their families in the Houston area for more than 30 years.
This performance is for families with children of all ages.
Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.