Fort Bend County Libraries will present an introductory class, “Cell Phones for Seniors,” on Wednesday, December 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
This class is specifically for senior citizens who would like to learn more about how to use their cell phones. Instructors will discuss both android and Apple iPhones. Those attending will learn how to add contacts, send texts, access email, take photos, and download apps.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-341-2604, or by visiting the library.
