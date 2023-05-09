Fort Bend County Libraries will present a Texas history program on the Texas Revolution on Saturday, May 20, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Dr. Nicholas Cox, a professor of Texas and U.S. History at Houston Community College, will discuss the events leading up to the Texas Revolution from fall 1835 to spring 1836, with a focus on the historic battles at Gonzales, the Alamo, and San Jacinto. Learn how the battles transpired, their significance in the Texas revolution, and their impact on Texas history.
Dr. Cox received his doctorate degree in U.S. History from the University of Houston. In addition to his work at Houston Community College, Dr. Cox has taught at the Bronx Academy of Letters in New York City, the University of Houston, and UH-Victoria. He is a member of the American Historical Association and the Texas History Association.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
