To kick off its 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a children’s theater performance of “Jack & the Beanstalk,” by The Ensemble Theatre, at George Memorial Library on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
This family-friendly performance by Young Audiences of Houston’s The Ensemble Theatre is adapted from the classic children’s tale about a boy named Jack who trades his best friend for three magic beans.
In this musical adaptation, Jack is a young boy who wants to be a hip-hop superstar, but he lacks enough self-confidence to take his gift seriously. He also has a hard time listening and obeying his mother. He encounters a huge problem that will require his undivided attention.
Made possible by a grant funded by Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is suitable for families with children of all ages.
The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
