Fort Bend County Libraries will hold its first book sale since early December this weekend at the Albert George Branch Library.
The sale will take place Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, with proceeds going toward the Albert George Branch Library.
The first day of the sale will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second day’s sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The book sale is being put on by Friends of the Library. The event will offer attendees to snag books and other content at huge markdowns all while supporting a good cause.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events at county libraries have been sporadic, but they recently resumed last week. This upcoming sale is the first one in the county since Dec. 10 of last year. County libraries have also resumed other in-person events such as story time, community classes and private room reservations.
For more information on upcoming events at your local library branch, visit the county library website: fortbend.lib.tx.us
