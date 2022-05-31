Do you have a new Kindle or Nook™, but you’re not sure how to use it? Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will have E-Reader Question-and-Answer sessions on Monday, June 6, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Adult Services Learning Lab of the library, located 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
The e-Reader Question and Answer session is a walk-in clinic during which patrons can bring their mobile reading devices and have their questions answered about using the device, downloading ebooks, or streaming movies. Learn how easy it is to check out free ebooks, e-audiobooks, music, and movies from the library’s online digital collections, OverDrive and Hoopla.
The session is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
