In recognition of National Novel-Writing Month in November, Fort Bend County Libraries encourages fledgling writers or anyone who has ever wanted to write a novel to join in this coast-to-coast annual writing challenge.
Established in 1999, National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) is a creative-writing project designed to empower and inspire vibrant creativity among aspiring writers, who are encouraged to write 50,000 words of a novel in the 30 days of November.
Throughout the month, Fort Bend County Libraries will host programs that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.
The Story Spinners Writing Club, which normally meets once a month at George Memorial Library, will meet weekly on Thursdays, November 3, 10, and 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The topics will be “Character Agency,” “Voice,” and “Endings.” From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to join the Story Spinners Writing Club to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work.
The Mission Bend Branch Library will present an introductory program, “NaNoWriMo 101,” on Saturday, November 5, beginning at 2:00 pm. Library staff from the Adult Services department will provide an overview of the writing initiative, how it works, and how to get started. Registration is required.
Write-ins – informal gatherings where novice writers can network with each other for encouragement and inspiration – are scheduled on Mondays, November 7, 14, 21, and 28, at two locations: George Memorial Library in Richmond from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and at the Sienna Branch Library from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Join fellow writers for quiet writing time, word sprints, and feedback.
The Cinco Ranch Branch Library will also have a write-in opportunity for quiet time and feedback. This “Creative-Writing Workshop” will take place on Monday, November 7, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.