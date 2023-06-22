Fort Bend County Libraries will present a variety of programs, classes, and activities in July that encourage fledgling writers, or anyone who has ever wanted to write a novel, to take the plunge and pursue their dreams in a helpful, supportive environment.
Throughout the month, Fort Bend County Libraries will host programs that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.
These programs are free and open to the public.
· Prose Pros Writing Group – Monday, July 3, 6-7:30 p.m., Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)
During this monthly workshop, take advantage of the library’s space, quiet atmosphere, seating, power outlets, and snacks to kick-start your own literary masterpiece! Participants will have an opportunity to share their manuscripts with others and get constructive feedback.
· FBCL’s Online Writer’s Corner Explained – Tuesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m., Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)
The “Writers’ Corner” on FBCL’s website includes three unique tools – PressBooks Public, the Indie Author Project, and the BiblioBoard Library – that enable writers, as well as readers, to create, publish, and discover digital content made by and for the local community. Library staff will demonstrate the different facets of this online resource and show how it can help writers. Registration required.
