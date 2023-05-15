Library to once again offer summer reading challenge competition

Fort Bend County Libraries presents special reading challenges during the summer to encourage reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults.

Fort Bend County Libraries presents special reading challenges during the summer to encourage reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “All Together Now” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Online registration for the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, which takes place at all Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) locations, will begin on Monday, May 29, and continue through August 31. Library activities for children begin during the week of June 5, and continue through July 29.

Children from infancy through school-age are invited to come to the library to read a lot of great books and join in some fun activities to kick off a great summer!

Younger children will enjoy the “Summer Reading Challenge for Children,” while students in grades 6-8 can participate in activities for older kids in the “Middle School Summer Challenge.” Teens in high school can participate with adults in the “YA/Adult Summer Reading Challenge” to win prizes.

There is no charge to join the Summer Reading Challenge, and it is open to everyone, regardless of the county of residence. Participants may register at any Fort Bend County library, or they may register online by going to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) and clicking on the “SRC Sign-Up” image, which will become available on May 29. When the online registration form has been completed, readers will then have their own online page on which to record their books and reading time.

Participants may also register and log books/reading time by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app to their mobile device from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fort Bend County Libraries and the Summer Reading Challenge will appear as options when the program starts on May 29.

Reading rewards can be redeemed beginning Monday, June 5. The last day to pick up awards is August 31. Prizes may be collected from any FBCL library.

The Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by Fort Bend County Libraries, the Friends organizations that support the county library system, and by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a consortium of states working together to provide high-quality children’s summer-reading program materials for public libraries.

