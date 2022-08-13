This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Fort Bend County library system, and preparations have begun for a county-wide celebration to mark the historic occasion!
Special events and activities are being planned in salute to the advances achieved by the library system, and to the communities that made it all possible, over the past 75 years.
The dream of a public library system for Fort Bend County began in 1947 with 12 women who wanted to share their love of reading with all people across the county. Their goal was to make books accessible to everyone.
From a humble beginning of 1,000 books and a bookmobile, the library system’s collection has grown to more than 1.1-million books, audiovisual materials, and digital selections. There are now more than 375,000 cardholders who frequent the 11 library locations throughout the county. The library system has averaged about 3 million checkouts annually over recent years.
In preparation for a 75th anniversary celebration in October, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is very interested in gathering memories that members of the community have of any and all of the library branches in the Fort Bend County library system. Was it the smell of books that sparks special memories, or was it the excitement of earning a trophy each summer? Who remembers the days of eagerly waiting for the bookmobiles?! Did the long-running Shakespeare-by-the-Book Festival foster a love of the theater? What are YOUR memories of the library?
FBCL is seeking old photos of events, people, and places significant to the library system over the past 75 years. Written memories are also encouraged, and videotaped testimonials of library memories would be most welcome!
Photos, stories, and videos may be submitted in a number of ways. The first way is by submitting online through the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us); click on the “Celebrating 75 Years” button at the bottom of the website, complete the online form, and upload the photo, video, or document. Second, they may be emailed to celebrating@fortbend.lib.tx.us. The third way to submit is by visiting any of the library locations – FBCL staff will be happy to scan or assist with submitting the items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.