Fort Bend County Libraries is commemorating its 75th Anniversary with a Diamond Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

Founded in 1947, the library system will salute the fabulous ‘40s with a day of good, old-fashioned, free family fun!

Visitors can stroll through the vintage cars that will be on display in the parking lot and imagine what life was like when the founders of the library system dreamed of making books accessible to all residents of Fort Bend County.

Be serenaded by Grandmas’ Boyfriends, a barbershop quartet singing popular tunes reminiscent of the post-World War II era. Or tap a toe to the swing-band sounds of Second Street Brass! A professional dance company will be on hand for swing dance lessons and some of their dancers will “wow” the audience with some moves of their own!

Actors from a local community theater will recreate a Radio Theater show with an interactive performance in the Meeting Room. Gather around the radio, folks, to hear the twists and turns of this week’s tale of mystery!

Children can stop by the Puppet Theater in the Youth Department to hear “75 Books for 75 Years” – an ongoing Story Time throughout the event – when youth librarians will read beloved stories from through the decades. Their parents and grandparents may even hear some long-ago tales from their childhood!

The Fort Bend History Association will be on hand by the amphitheater, with popular games from the 1940s. Players of all ages can also participate in a live-action game of Clue, with real-life actors and hidden clues throughout the library.

