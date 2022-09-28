LIBRARIES RELEASE SPECIAL-EDITION CARD FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY DURING LIBRARY-CARD SIGN-UP MONTH

In recognition of its 75th Anniversary in 2022, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will release a limited-edition commemorative library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.
FBCL cards are free to all Texas residents. New library users who apply for a FBCL card for the first time in September will automatically receive the special-edition anniversary library card.
To apply for a library card, visit any FBCL location during business hours. One of the following forms of a valid, unexpired photo ID must be provided to show proof of identification: a valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID, passports from any country, or any state driver license.
If the photo ID does not include a current address, bring a separate document to validate this information (mail, utility bill, etc. from the last 30 days).
Current FBCL cardholders, who would like to receive a special limited-edition library card, may pay a replacement fee of $2.00 to receive the anniversary card. The new card will have a new barcode number, and their existing account number will change.
National Library Card Sign-Up Month is part of a nationwide initiative by the American Library Association to encourage everyone to reach out to their local libraries to get a free library card. Library cards provide free access to numerous resources for people of all ages, from homework help and recreational reading to DIY resources and business/investment research tools.
In addition to books and ebooks for the whole family, a library card provides free access to movies, music, computers, Internet, and much more.
