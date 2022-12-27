Fort Bend County Libraries will present needlecraft programs in January for adults who would like to learn a new hobby or share ideas with others who appreciate needlecrafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events.
The schedule of activities in January is as follows:
· Crochet for Beginners – Saturday, January 7, 2:00-3:00 pm, George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Learn the basics of crochet in this hands-on class. This class is for adults and teens. Supplies are limited; reservations are recommended.
· Craft & Chat – Tuesday, January 10, 10:15 am-12:00 noon, Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
People of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their crafting supplies, die-cutting machines, and materials to start or finish a project, while enjoying the company of fellow crafters.
· Nifty Needlers -- Friday, January 20, 12:00 noon-2:00 pm, Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear.
Needlework enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company of fellow needlecrafters. The group meets on the 3rd Friday of every month.
