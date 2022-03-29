Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library and Albert George Branch Library (Needville) will present in-person programs in April for crafters who would like to network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types.
Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events.
The schedule of activities in April is as follows:
· Craft Squad Social – Fridays, April 1, 8, 22, 29, 2:00-4:00 pm, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land.
People who enjoy crafts are invited to join the “Craft Squad,” where they can make new crafty friends, learn a new craft or two, and share tips, tricks, and resources with fellow crafters. At weekly Craft Squad Socials, crafters can bring their own craft and materials to work on while networking with other crafters. The Craft Squad is suitable for adults and older teens ONLY. (Note: this activity will NOT meet on April 15; the library will be closed for the holiday.)
“Craft & Chat” – Tuesday, April 12, 10:15 am-12:00 noon, Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street, Needville.
Network with other crafters online in this in-person crafting circle! Show off projects, get tips and ideas, and share experiences with others who love to craft. All types of crafters are welcome to show their work, gets tips and feedback, or learn something new! Please bring materials for your craft. This group meets monthly on the second Tuesday.
The activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch libraries or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
To see a variety of DIY craft videos created by Fort Bend County Libraries staff, visit the library system’s YouTube channel -- https://bit.ly/FBCLYouTubeChannel.
