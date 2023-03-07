Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special Spring-Fling activities at Fort Bend County Libraries throughout the week of March 13-17.
In addition to the regular weekly children’s programs, families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special activities at the libraries. Unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine with these free activities.
Build It! LEGO® – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families are invited to a fun hour of building activities using LEGOs and other mixed materials during this come-and-go program.
Puzzles & Games Day – Sugar Land Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families can relax and enjoy popular board games or complete a puzzle. A variety of popular games, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzles will be available to play.
Creative Connection: Spring-Break Build-It Bash! – George Memorial Library, Richmond, 10:15-11:00 am (grades 4-8). Students will put their building skills to the test with some fun building challenges and games.
Afternoon Movie – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). In this animated comedy-adventure released in 2015, a sheep named Shaun gets tired of the same old work every day at the farm, so he decides to take a day off without the farmer knowing. He gets a little more excitement than he anticipated when a mix-up with a farmer, a caravan, and a steep hill leads to a big-city adventure. The whole flock embarks on a whimsical mission to bring everyone safely back to the green grass of home. This delightful family film is rated PG. During the movie, participants can make and take a sheep puppet craft.
Building Challenge – Missouri City Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families will have an opportunity to use LEGO®s, Keva Planks, Magnatiles, Squigz, blocks, and more to build St. Patrick’s Day creations or something of their own design.
“I Survived” Book Party – Sienna Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades K-5). Students are invited to participate in hands-on challenges based on the “I Survived” graphic-novel series by Lauren Tarshis. Test skills and creativity with fun activities conquering shark attacks, earthquakes, war zones, and more!
Building Challenge – University Branch Library, Sugar Land, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families will have an opportunity to use LEGO®s, Keva Planks, Magnatiles, Squigz, blocks, and more to build St. Patrick’s Day creations or something of their own design.
Family Game Night – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 6:00-6:45 pm (all ages). Families are invited to play a variety of strategy and classic board games. Hear tips and tricks to help advance skill levels.
Hour of Tech: Digital Art – Mission Bend Branch Library, 6:00-7:00 pm (grades 4-8). Seating is limited and reservations are required.
Creative Connection: DIY Garden Planters – Sugar Land Branch Library, 6:00-6:45 pm (grades 4-8). Crafts, games, and activities specially designed for kids.
Puppet Palooza – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). Library staff will share their favorite puppet shows inspired by the popular “Elephant & Piggie” series. Children will have an opportunity to make their own puppet.
Building Club – Mamie George Branch Library (Stafford), 2:00-3:00 pm (grades K-5). Students will have an opportunity to build their own creations with the library’s collection of LEGOs, Magna-Tiles, Keva Planks, and other materials. Registration required.
Creative Connection: Pi Day 50/50 Trivia – University Branch Library, Sugar Land, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades 4-8). Students will test their knowledge of Pi (the numerical mathematical constant) and other Pi-related topics in this true/false trivia competition. Prizes will be awarded.
Bilingual Art Class – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (age 5 and up). This class is presented by Listo Translating Art Services & More. Youth will have a chance to paint and learn Spanish in a fun, creative, and interactive way. Participants will create a painting based on those of two famous painters. Sponsored by Friends of the First Colony Branch Library. Registration required.
Building Club – Sugar Land Branch Library, 4:15-5:00 pm (grades K-5). Students will have an opportunity to build their own creations with the library’s collection of LEGOs, Magna-Tiles, Keva Planks, and other materials.
“Storytelling Through Sound” – Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 10:15-11:00 am (grades K-12). Music tells stories, just like books. In this interactive musical storytelling performance, Houston harpist Hope Cowan will demonstrate the techniques that composers use to tell their stories. Children will then have an opportunity to invent their own sound story and hear it come to life on the harp. This program is made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston. Registration is not required, but seating is limited.
After-School Break: Perler-Bead Craft Party – University Branch Library, Sugar Land, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades 1-5). Using perler beads, create colorful backpack tags. Templates will be provided, but participants may also use their imagination to create custom designs.
Spring Craft Drop-In – Mission Bend Branch Library, 3:00-4:00 pm (all ages). Families will enjoy a variety of crafts at this come-and-go program.
Creative Connection: Terrarium Necklaces – Missouri City Branch Library, 4:00-4:45 pm (grades 3-8).
After-School Break: Painting Day -- Pointillism – Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 4:30-5:30 pm (grades 1-5). Learn about famous painters who incorporated the technique known as “pointillism” in their paintings. Participants will have an opportunity to create their own painting using this technique.
After-School Break: Index-Card Towers – First Colony Branch Library, 4:30-5:15 pm (grades 1-5). Can something weak – like an index card – be made into something strong? Come to the library to find out!
Let’s Draw the Super Mario Bros.! – Mamie George Branch Library, Stafford, 4:45-5:30 pm (grades 6-8). Students will learn how to draw Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and more! Registration required.
Creative Connection: Mini Pots & Plants – Sienna Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades 4-8).
Creative Connection: Pokémon & Sushi – Mission Bend Branch Library, 2:30-3:30 pm (grades 4-8). Students will make a sugary version of a sushi roll while watching Pokémon solve the case of his missing partner. NOTE: Materials containing gelatin will be used.
Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations that support each library.
These activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
