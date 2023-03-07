Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special Spring-Fling activities at Fort Bend County Libraries throughout the week of March 13-17.

In addition to the regular weekly children’s programs, families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special activities at the libraries. Unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine with these free activities.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Build It! LEGO® – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families are invited to a fun hour of building activities using LEGOs and other mixed materials during this come-and-go program.

Puzzles & Games Day – Sugar Land Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families can relax and enjoy popular board games or complete a puzzle. A variety of popular games, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzles will be available to play.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Creative Connection: Spring-Break Build-It Bash! – George Memorial Library, Richmond, 10:15-11:00 am (grades 4-8). Students will put their building skills to the test with some fun building challenges and games.

